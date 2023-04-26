Arjuna Capital Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 132.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,936 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,087 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast by 19.3% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 67,004 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,064,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. KGI Securities downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

Comcast Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.72. 3,646,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,731,746. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 97.48%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Recommended Stories

