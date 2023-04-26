Arjuna Capital Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.6% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total transaction of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock valued at $38,315,317 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $502.00 to $679.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $691.13.

GWW stock traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $663.94. The company had a trading volume of 79,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,480. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $440.48 and a 52 week high of $709.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $670.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $610.65.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.88%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

