Arjuna Capital Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Arjuna Capital raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in John Wiley & Sons by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE WLY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 24,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $54.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In other news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $167,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

