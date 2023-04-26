Arjuna Capital Has $639,000 Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.71.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. purchased 45,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,353,797.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 45,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,632.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 150,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Howard sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $298,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNFI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.22. 94,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.05. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $49.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

