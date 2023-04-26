Arjuna Capital Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total transaction of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 640,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 122,462 shares of company stock worth $18,744,753 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SJM stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.73. 110,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,778. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day moving average of $151.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.