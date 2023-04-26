Arjuna Capital Increases Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises approximately 1.9% of Arjuna Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 685.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $3.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.87. 3,175,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,064,587. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

