Arjuna Capital Purchases 440 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in LKQ were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LKQ by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 15.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $306,509,000 after buying an additional 914,423 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in LKQ by 432.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 558,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,390,000 after buying an additional 453,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LKQ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after acquiring an additional 364,668 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of LKQ stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 197,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,682. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $46.20 and a 1-year high of $59.33.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. LKQ’s payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 579,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $33,526,295.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,473,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,806,932.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

