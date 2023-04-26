Arjuna Capital Purchases 84 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.15.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total value of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $22.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,091. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $303.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.66, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.43.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.