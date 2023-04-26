Arjuna Capital Reduces Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Arjuna Capital decreased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Arjuna Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total transaction of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $365.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $257.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.10.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $50.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,422,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,974. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.55. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.67 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 80.12%. The firm had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

