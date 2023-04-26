Arjuna Capital Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,744,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $374.10. 1,266,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,951. The company has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $369.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $362.79. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

