Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $55.64 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00006764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000225 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004345 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 172,554,206 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

