Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Get Rating) by 882.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,329 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned 0.51% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,247,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,675 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 396,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 33,219 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 115,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,842. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $30.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

