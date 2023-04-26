Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $34.03 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 7.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $34,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,269,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,650,000 after buying an additional 110,217 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.91. 302,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,061. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $210.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $228.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

