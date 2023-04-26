Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Has $568,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $81,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.39. The company had a trading volume of 824,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,070. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.76. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $269.05.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NSC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $273.00 to $226.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.65.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

See Also

