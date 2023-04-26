Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Invests $332,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 17,526 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,876. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.65. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

