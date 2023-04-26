Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 201.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.37. 1,662,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.88. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

