Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 107,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,190,000. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.5% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SUB traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $104.31. The company had a trading volume of 139,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,578. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $102.45 and a 52 week high of $105.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.26 and its 200-day moving average is $104.09.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

