Arkansas Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 14,429 iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REZ. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 457.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,884,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,703. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $64.96 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $626.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.09.

About iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

