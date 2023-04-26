Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Arkema Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.55. 628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.10. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Arkema has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $125.72.

Get Arkema alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARKAY shares. UBS Group raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arkema from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arkema presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.