Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $310.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.86 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.59% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-5.05 EPS.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Down 6.5 %

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $66.06 and a 52 week high of $94.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.28.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWI. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

