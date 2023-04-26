Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Bought by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1,527.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,990 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 2.1% of Cumberland Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $19,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.13. The stock had a trading volume of 339,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $148.24 and a fifty-two week high of $208.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Patrick Murphy Gallagher sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $956,356.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,134 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

