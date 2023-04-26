Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0374 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARESF opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day moving average is $6.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARESF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

