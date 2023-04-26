ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.110-1.145 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

ASGN Stock Performance

Shares of ASGN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.54. 310,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.98. ASGN has a 1 year low of $73.94 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. ASGN had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

