ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 926.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 926.50 ($11.57).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 750 ($9.37) target price on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.81) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.11) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,200 ($14.99) price target on ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 950 ($11.86) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Shares of LON:ASC opened at GBX 721.80 ($9.01) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.34. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 459.90 ($5.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,610 ($20.11). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 796.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 702.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £721.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,360.65, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.94.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

