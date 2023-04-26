ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the March 31st total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS ASAZY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.44. 52,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 22.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAZY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.40.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

