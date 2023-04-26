Assertio Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,579 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 229% compared to the typical volume of 1,393 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assertio by 426.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 393,735 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Assertio by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 565,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 359,103 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Assertio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,099,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Assertio by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 688,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 188,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASRT traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,439. Assertio has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.07 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 70.17%. The business had revenue of $50.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assertio will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assertio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

