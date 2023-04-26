Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL) Insider Acquires A$25,800.00 in Stock

Associate Global Partners Limited (ASX:APL – Get Rating) insider Jason Billings purchased 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,800.00 ($17,315.44).

Jason Billings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Billings bought 292,500 shares of Associate Global Partners stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of A$73,125.00 ($49,077.18).

Associate Global Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.67, a quick ratio of 35.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Associate Global Partners Company Profile

Associate Global Partners Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. It manages large cap, mid cap, small cap, micro cap, and income focused mandates for its institutional clients. The company was formerly known as Contango Asset Management Limited and changed its name to Associate Global Partners Limited in November 2022.

