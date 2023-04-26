Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $53.23

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.23 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 49.48 ($0.62). Assura shares last traded at GBX 49.62 ($0.62), with a volume of 3,184,631 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Assura from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.75) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 66.50 ($0.83).

Assura Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,233.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Assura Dividend Announcement

Assura Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Assura’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,500.00%.

(Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

