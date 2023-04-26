Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.78

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.78 ($2.13) and traded as high as GBX 235 ($2.93). Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at GBX 225.60 ($2.82), with a volume of 411,421 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.12) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global to GBX 160 ($2.00) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 490 ($6.12).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 226.64 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 172.54.

Insider Activity at Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

In related news, insider Nigel Boardman purchased 11,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £26,347.20 ($32,905.21). Insiders own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

