AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.47) to GBX 126 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $75.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92. The company has a market capitalization of $234.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 180.38%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

