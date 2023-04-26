AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

AstroNova Stock Performance

Shares of ALOT opened at $14.08 on Friday. AstroNova has a one year low of $10.97 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $104.21 million, a PE ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.85 million during the quarter. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 3.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AstroNova

In other AstroNova news, Director Alexis P. Michas bought 66,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.45 per share, with a total value of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,733,683.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 32,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $425,132.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 464,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,989,869.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexis P. Michas purchased 66,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $967,456.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 535,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,733,683.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 100,031 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,243 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AstroNova by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of AstroNova by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 192,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the period. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

