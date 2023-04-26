Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Athena Gold Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AHNR stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 179,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,486. Athena Gold has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

About Athena Gold

Athena Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. It holds interest in the Excelsior Springs project. The company was founded by John C. Power on December 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Vacaville, CA.

