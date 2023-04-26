Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Rating) dropped 6.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 65,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 60,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALLIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

Get Atlantic Lithium alerts:

Atlantic Lithium Stock Down 9.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It also holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.