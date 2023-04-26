Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 58.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

(Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.