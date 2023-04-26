Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. The stock had a trading volume of 61,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,884. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $27.13 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.05.
Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AUB. Raymond James began coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.
About Atlantic Union Bankshares
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.
