AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,348 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $125.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.71.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.