AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 560,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in AT&T were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 46.3% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,042,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,329,000 after purchasing an additional 725,364 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 647,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after purchasing an additional 50,475 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,910,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of T traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,474,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,763,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

