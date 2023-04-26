AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the quarter. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.94.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.