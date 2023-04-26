Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 343,600.0% in April

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,700 shares, an increase of 343,600.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ATDRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATDRY. Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $592.29.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

