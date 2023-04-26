AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Capital LLC

Red Cedar Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up about 10.4% of Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Red Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $7,775,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in AutoZone by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $3,468,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 1,575 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,511.63, for a total transaction of $3,955,817.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $617,860.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,960 shares of company stock valued at $90,128,092 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.7 %

AZO traded down $18.33 on Wednesday, hitting $2,660.01. 45,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,111. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,722.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,511.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,458.52.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $24.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $21.33 by $3.31. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 64.72%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 127.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,725.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,563.00 to $2,899.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,735.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,664.53.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

