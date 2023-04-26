AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.21-$10.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.41. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.54-$2.64 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.06. 1,162,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,135. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $245.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Stories

