Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Get Avient alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in shares of Avient in the first quarter valued at $117,000. LVZ Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 6.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avient by 55.5% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Avient by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Avient by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. Avient has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $52.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avient will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.248 per share. This is a boost from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 12.86%.

Avient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.