Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $8.20 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $8.20 or 0.00027516 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $951.12 million and approximately $38.03 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,018,503 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,018,503.042393 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 8.03486099 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 307 active market(s) with $33,873,525.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

