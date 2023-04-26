Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI) Declares GBX 1.50 Dividend

Axiom European Financial Debt Limited (LON:AXI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Axiom European Financial Debt Stock Performance

Axiom European Financial Debt stock opened at GBX 86 ($1.07) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £78.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1,214.29. Axiom European Financial Debt has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 93.29 ($1.17). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.36.

