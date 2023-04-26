Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Shares Up 27.6%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 27.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 148,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 246% from the average daily volume of 43,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 22.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.99.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

