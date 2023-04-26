BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $73.00. The stock had previously closed at $78.16, but opened at $75.00. BancFirst shares last traded at $71.45, with a volume of 19,555 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $210,772.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BancFirst

BancFirst Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in BancFirst by 67.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BancFirst by 19.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 31.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.73%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Articles

