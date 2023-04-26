Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Holdings Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,925 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

NYSE:BSAC opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $20.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander-Chile Increases Dividend

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $527.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.05 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 18.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.2511 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 19th. Banco Santander-Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, automobile loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage, and insurance brokerage.

