Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.67). Approximately 17,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 191,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.69).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Bango in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.
Bango Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.05. The firm has a market cap of £163.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,675.00 and a beta of 0.42.
About Bango
Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.
