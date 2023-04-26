Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Get Rating) shares were down 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.62) and last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.67). Approximately 17,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 191,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.69).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Bango in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 229.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.05. The firm has a market cap of £163.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10,675.00 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Bango news, insider Anil Malhotra sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.81), for a total value of £900,000 ($1,124,016.49). In other news, insider Ray Anderson sold 600,000 shares of Bango stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.90), for a total transaction of £1,392,000 ($1,738,478.83). Also, insider Anil Malhotra sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.81), for a total transaction of £900,000 ($1,124,016.49). Corporate insiders own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Bango plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

