Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Raised by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Bank of America by 150.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 16,319 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $28.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

