Bank of America Lowers Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $195.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Bank of America from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

Shares of TXN traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.14. 2,405,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,048,917. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.39. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $148.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

