Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BOH stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.64. 90,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.02.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,318,428.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the fourth quarter worth approximately $388,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

